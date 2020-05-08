Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 430,662 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Clorox worth $192,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.99. 1,592,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,781 shares of company stock worth $45,464,009. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.