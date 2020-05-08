Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,793 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Paypal worth $165,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $17.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.