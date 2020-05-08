Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vipshop by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,198. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

