Visa (NYSE:V) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Visa’s ranking:

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $185.09. 6,469,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.86. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.