Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, approximately 1,952,722 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,087,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $60,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,007 shares of company stock worth $2,785,417. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 51.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 418,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

