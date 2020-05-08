Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

