Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/7/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/4/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/1/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
  • 3/19/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.
  • 3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit