Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/19/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Blueprint Medicines Corp alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.