Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

