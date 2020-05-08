Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.86. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

