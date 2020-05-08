Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $62.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

PRU stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 3,514,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

