Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.82. 558,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
