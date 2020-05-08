Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.82. 558,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$80.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.