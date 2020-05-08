Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$1.05 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
TSE:WEF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,557. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
