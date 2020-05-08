Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$1.05 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:WEF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,557. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$80.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

