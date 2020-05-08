Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 3,156,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.97.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $12,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.