Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

