WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.06, approximately 162,609 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 202,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

WHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 156,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

