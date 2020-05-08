William Marsh Rice University Purchases New Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Elastic comprises about 1.1% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $2,776,813. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

