WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been given a C$105.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE WSP traded down C$1.05 on Friday, hitting C$88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 265,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,557. WSP Global has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.77.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.