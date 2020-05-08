XMax Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. XMax has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $1.31 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded down 21% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Graviex, FCoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,213,721,623 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, OTCBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.