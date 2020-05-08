Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

