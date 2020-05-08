Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.93. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

