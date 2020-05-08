Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 6,665,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,470. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

