Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,821. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,406 shares of company stock valued at $69,178. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $2,447,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

