Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Hold

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of China Limited is engaged in providing banking and related financial services. The Bank’s core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, custody, trade related products and other credit facilities. The Personal Banking segment offers current accounts, savings, deposits, investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, and mortgages to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment provides foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management services. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, asset management and private equity investment services. Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BACHY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 128,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

