Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Sell

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

