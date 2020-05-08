Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Up 6.2%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.89, 1,392,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 550% from the average session volume of 214,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

