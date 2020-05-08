Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Up 6.2%

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.89, 1,392,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 550% from the average session volume of 214,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit