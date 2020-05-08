Zipper Trading Down 9.9% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $655,931.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

