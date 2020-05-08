ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.81, approximately 1,146,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 941,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $332.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

