-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.36). Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

