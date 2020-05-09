-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $295,361. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 475,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 2,427,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,276. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.