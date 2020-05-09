10,010 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. 3,941,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

