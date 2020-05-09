1,100 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,877,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,168,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

BEP traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 206,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,065. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.