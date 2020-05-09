12,918 Shares in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of PSMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94.

