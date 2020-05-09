15,370 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $134.23. 4,194,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

