16,976 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,477 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. 3,775,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.