1,758 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,419. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

