$222.73 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report sales of $222.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.60 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $304.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ASTE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 174,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,459. The firm has a market cap of $895.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.