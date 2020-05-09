245 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

