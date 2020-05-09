276,130 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.96% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 169,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

