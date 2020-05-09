46,491 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 434,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

