5,000 Shares in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Central Federal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Central Federal in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

CFBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Central Federal Co. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Central Federal Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

