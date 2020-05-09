$589.77 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $589.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $641.80 million. Hologic reported sales of $852.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hologic stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,803. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after buying an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after purchasing an additional 847,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.