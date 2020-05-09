$589.77 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $589.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $641.80 million. Hologic reported sales of $852.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hologic stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,803. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after buying an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after purchasing an additional 847,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit