831 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

May 9th, 2020

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 386,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

