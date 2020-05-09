904 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 904 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 11,826,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.