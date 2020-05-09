Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Up 15.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $33.35, approximately 1,567,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,135,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

