AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,247 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $153,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

