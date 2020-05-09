Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.56. 1,778,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.46. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

