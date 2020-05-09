Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Up 17.4%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price shot up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.70, 172,360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 77,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

