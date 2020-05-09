Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.14. 6,067,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

