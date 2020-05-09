ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.791 dividend. This is an increase from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

