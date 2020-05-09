ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,375. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.791 per share. This is an increase from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

